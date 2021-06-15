BTS’ “Butter” reigns supreme on Hot 100 for third week

BIGHIT Music

No one was able to steal the crown from BTS this week: The K-pop superstars have notched a third week atop Billboard‘s Hot 100 with “Butter.”

“Butter” now ties the record previously set by the group’s only other all-English single, “Dynamite,” which also spent three weeks in the top spot.

The new single was streamed an additional 15.4 million times and sold an additional 138,400 copies. It also racked up a third week at number one on the Digital Song Sales chart.

In second place on the Hot 100 is Olivia Rodrigo‘s former number one banger “good 4 u.” Dua Lipa and Da Baby are in third place with their “Levitating” collab, while another collaboration has jumped in the fourth space: Justin Bieber‘s “Peaches,” featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon. Justin recently released a remix featuring Snoop Dogg, Ludacris and Usher.

Silk Sonic‘s seductive “Leave the Door Open” rounds out the top five on this week’s chart.

