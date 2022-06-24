BTS commits to doing a concert in Busan as part of city’s 2030 World Expo bid

Big Hit Entertainment

What hiatus? BTS is proving with their latest endeavor that they’re going to continue working together.

The group has been appointed ambassadors for the South Korean city of Busan’s bid to host the 2030 World Expo, a world’s fair that’s held every five years. That will include the group performing a “Global Busan Concert,” as well as being part of the promotional campaign, personally introducing the proposed site, and attending the event where the winning city is announced.

Russia, Italy, Saudi Arabia and Ukraine have also submitted bids to host the event. The selection of the city will take place in 2023.

The mayor of Busan said in a statement, “The group’s support as ambassadors will be incredibly helpful in stepping up our efforts to bring the World Expo to Busan.”

Bang Si-Hyuk, the chairman of HYBE, the company that owns BTS’ record label, said, ” This will be a great opportunity to contribute to further development of K-Culture as well as its local pop cultures in Busan.”

Details about the concert will be released soon.

