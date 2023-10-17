BTS concert movie ‘BTS: Yet to Come’ will stream on Prime Video next month

Prime Video

A year ago, the members of BTS performed a concert in Busan, South Korea, as part of that city’s bid to host the World Expo 2023. Fans will now be able to see that concert starting next month.

The band members were appointed ambassadors for the World Expo Bid, and part of their commitment to that role was to do the concert, which attracted 50,000 fans. It featured fireworks, special effects and performances of hits like “Dynamite,” “Butter,” “Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)” and “MIC Drop.”

“We are thrilled to partner with HYBE in welcoming BTS: Yet to Come to Prime Video,” said David Simonsen, director of Prime Video Southeast Asia. He adds, “We are excited to see the concert movie and this genre find new audiences from different countries on Prime Video.”

BTS: Yet to Come will start streaming on Prime Video November 9.

