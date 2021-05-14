BTS discusses their early beginnings, inevitable military service

Big Hit Entertainment

In South Korea, young able-bodied men are expected to serve in the nation’s military before turning 28. Lawmakers reconsidered the mandate in December 2020, and passed a bill where those of certain professions that are deemed valuable, such as entertainment, can put off service until they turn 30.

For BTS, the bill was a relief to members Jin and Suga, who are both 28.

Speaking with Rolling Stone in a new cover story, the pop stars discussed their inevitable military service and explained how they intend to spend the next few years.

“I think the country sort of told me, ‘You’re doing this well, and we will give you a little bit more time,” Jin explained. “I feel that I will try to work as hard as I can and do the most I can until I am called.”

The singer also explained that military service, to him, is an “important duty for our country.”

While Jin says it will pain him to leave BTS, he adds of his bandmates, “I have no doubt that the other members will make a good decision.” He also said he will be “watching them on the internet and cheering them on.”

BTS is also comprised of members J-Hope, 27, RM, 26, V, 25, Jimin, 25, and Jungkook, 23.

And while the Grammy nominees noted that thinking about life after the band is hard, they have accepted that they will all have to leave eventually.

V expressed hope that “it’ll work out eventually.”

The “Dynamite” singers also took a walk down memory lane in the long-ranging interview and shared their tumultuous early days in the biz.

“We were very different people that came together,” Jimin confessed. “We argued a lot in the beginning.”

Now, he says the group sees themselves “like a family.”

