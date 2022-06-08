BTS’ j-hope added to Lollapalooza lineup

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

BTS‘ j-hope will close Lollapalooza 2022 on July 31 with a performance on the main stage marking the first time a South Korean artist has ever headlined a main stage at a major U.S. music festival.

“I’m happy to welcome j-hope and TOMORROW X TOGETHER into the Lollapalooza family,” said Lollapalooza founder, Perry Farrell in a statement on Tuesday. “These artists have been given great gifts in communication. Their global audience speak different languages but possess an intense passion for their music. Lolla is the place where all music genres live in harmony. These are the superstars of the global phenomenon of K-Pop, and we are so excited to have them at this year’s festival.”

J-hope will be replacing Doja Cat, who announced in May that a medical issue with her tonsils requiring surgery will sideline her planned tour with The Weeknd and festival dates this summer.

Additionally, TOMORROW X TOGETHER will be performing at the four-day event, marking their U.S. festival debut.

Dua Lipa, Glass Animals and The Kid LAROI are among other big names booked for Lollapalooza 2022, taking place July 28-31 in Chicago’s Grant Park.

The bill also includes Måneskin, GAYLE, WILLOW, Charli XCX, J. Cole, Kygo, Lil Baby, Machine Gun Kelly, Metallica, Green Day, Surf Mesa, Zoe Wees, Emmy Meli and dozens more.

