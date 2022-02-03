BTS’ Jimin provides assuring update following health scare: “I’m recovering well”

JNS/Imazins via Getty Images

BTS member Jimin assured concerned fans he is on the mend after reports surfaced that he needed surgery on his appendix and had tested positive for COVID-19.

Billboard reports that Jimin, born ﻿Park Ji-min, messaged fans on the Korean app Weverse on Wednesday and said he was sorry “for making you worry” after news broke of his hospitalization.

Translated from his native language, the rest of the message says, “However, I think I’ll be able to get discharged soon! I’m recovering well and I’m making sure to take care and eat all three meals. Please just wait a little bit. I’ll recover quickly and go.” He also included a blushing smiley emoji in his update.

Reports surfaced earlier this week that the singer had been taken to the hospital after complaining of a sore abdomen. He then underwent surgery for for acute appendicitis on January 31. While hospitalized, he also tested positive for COVID-19.

Jimin’s label, Big Hit Music, later issued a statement regarding his recovery and said he was resting up and doing well.

The singer is the latest member of BTS to test positive for COVID-19. Suga, RM and Jin contracted the virus and were quarantined, according to previous announcements from their label. They all have since made full recoveries.

