BTS’ LOVE MYSELF campaign with UNICEF raises $3.6 million in four years

BTS‘ partnership with UNICEF on its LOVE MYSELF campaign, designed to promote self-esteem among young people and end abuse and bullying, has been declared a success four years since it launched.

UNICEF announced that since the inception of the campaign in 2017, it’s raised $3.6 million to help UNICEF’s work, generated nearly five million tweets and inspired more than 50 million engagements.

Over the four years, BTS also addressed the United Nations General Assembly meeting multiple times. released an exclusive music video for the cause, and set up booths at their concert venues with information on how to protect yourself and others from bullying.

In a statement, the K-pop superstars said, “We started LOVE MYSELF as a way to reach young people and help improve their lives and rights…We hope that many people felt how the love received from others can become the power that allows them to love themselves.”

“We hope that the LOVE MYSELF message can continue to serve to invigorate everyone’s lives,” BTS added. “We will be honored if all seven of us can continue this campaign to return the amazing love that we have received, and give people the strength to come closer to LOVE MYSELF.”

“We hope to keep doing what we are doing…so we can help people find happiness and love,” they concluded.

Earlier this year, BTS and their label, BIGHIT Music, pledged more than $1 million to UNICEF and also announced they would donate proceeds from the sale of their LOVE YOURSELF album and related merchandise.

