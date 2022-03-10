BTS makes their grand return to performing after period of res

ABC

BTS is rested up after their well-deserved holiday break and made their grand return to performing on Thursday.

Rolling Stone reports the Grammy nominees kicked off their three-day Permission to Dance on Stage show, which is taking place at the Olympic Stadium in Seoul, South Korea. Thursday’s performance marked the first time in two years BTS performed in their home country. Their last live show was in October 2019, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic derailing their plans of future performances.

Because of ongoing COVID-19-related restrictions, the 70,000-seat venue limited the crowd to just 15,000 fans. In addition, masks were mandatory at the event and fans were discouraged from screaming, cheering and singing along with BTS.

The septet dove into their biggest hits for their first show, performing “Dynamite,” “Butter,” “DNA,” “Burning Up (Fire),” “On” and “Permission to Dance.”

International fans can catch BTS’ concert on March 12 at their local cinema, thanks to the BTS Permission to Dance on Stage — Seoul: Live Viewing streaming event. The concert will simultaneously premiere in theaters in over 60 countries on Saturday starting at 4:30 p.m. EST.

Unfortunately, U.S. fans will be unable to nab tickets to BTS’ upcoming Las Vegas shows this April, as pre-ticket sales gobbled up every available seat for all four nights.

Live events aside, BTS is gearing up for their next era in music. Their label, Big Hit, confirmed the group is working on a new album but did not disclose a release date.

