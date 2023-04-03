BTS member Jimin tops the ‘Billboard’ Hot 100, makes history

Courtesy of BIGHIT MUSIC

BTS has topped the Billboard Hot 100 six times, but now one of their members has done it by himself — and made history in the process.

Jimin, who recently saw his debut solo album FACE enter the chart a number two, has now topped the Hot 100 with his new single, “Like Crazy.” In doing so, he became the first solo South Korean artist ever to reach number one on that chart.

This is also the highest that any BTS member has gotten on the chart on their own by a long shot. While all seven of the group’s members have scored singles on the Hot 100, the highest any of them had previously gotten was #22. That happened when Jung Kook teamed up with Charlie Puth last year for “Left and Right.”

Billboard also notes that Jimin is the first member of a group that’s had a song debut at number one to go on to have asolo song debut at number one, as well.

“Like Crazy” sold 254,000 downloads and CD singles combined, for the biggest sales week since Taylor Swift‘s “Anti-Hero” sold 328,000 back in November.

Jimin’s BTS bandmate RM, who co-wrote “Like Crazy,” congratulated him on his Instagram Story, writing, “I’m proud.” J-Hope posted a photo of the chart on his Instagram Story with “Congrats” and a series of purple hearts.

