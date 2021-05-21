BTS’ newly released “Butter” is already vying for song of the summer

Billboard Music Awards 2021 via Getty Images

With the race to see who will have the honor of having this year’s song of the summer, BTS officially tossed their hat into the ring their entry on Friday with their catchy new single, “Butter.”

The pop anthem is the K-pop senation’s second all-English single following their smash “Dynamite,” which offers their signature infectious beats, perfect harmonies and, of course, their positive energy.

The new song is all about getting people on their feet to start dancing.

“Side step, right, left to my beat / High like the moon, rock with me, baby / Know that I got that heat / Let me show you ’cause talk is cheap / Side step, right, left to my beat / Get it, let it roll,” the Grammy nominees playfully invite in the chorus.

The septet, while flaunting how they are “smooth like butter,” also shout out their fans — the BTS ARMY — when rapping, “All the playas get movin’ when the bass low / Got ARMY right behind us when we say so.”

Of course, BTS treated their fanbase to a colorful and fresh new music video to accompany their new release, which is full of dancing and snappy outfits.

BTS is comprised of members Jin and Suga, who are both 28, J-Hope, 27, RM, 26, V, 25, Jimin, 25, and Jungkook, 23.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.