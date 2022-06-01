BTS Radio becomes Apple Music’s biggest show of the year

ABC

The wins keep coming for BTS: their dedicated radio station broke major records on Apple Music.

The music service announced their weekly limited series “broke the record for biggest show of the year with their debut episode of #BTSRadio on Apple Music 1.”

The three-part BTS Radio: Past & Present airs one episode per week to help hype fans’ expectations for the band’s forthcoming album, Proof, which drops June 10. Apple Music subscribers can download each episode, which features the septet speaking about their rise to stardom and hopes for the future.

BTS will also share some untold stories, in addition to revealing the life lessons that made them who they are today. Of course, the limited series will also treat listeners to some yet-to-be released songs off the new album.

The first episode, titled “Beginnings,” is streaming now on Apple Music. In that episode, the BTS members discussed the spiritual connections they had with certain songs.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.