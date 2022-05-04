BTS release the official teaser of their new album, ‘Proof’, which drops June 10

ABC

BTS fans just have to wait a little over a month before the group releases its long-awaited 10th studio album, a three-disc anthology collection called Proof.

The “Butter” singers took to YouTube to confirm their forthcoming project Wednesday in a livestream, saying the forthcoming effort arrives June 10, which is their ninth anniversary as a band. According to ﻿Billboard, the album “embodies the history of BTS…as they begin a new chapter as an artist that has been active for nine years to look back on their endeavors.”

The statement continued, “The anthology album Proof that consists of three CDs includes many different tracks — including three all-new tracks — that reflect the thoughts and ideas of the members on the past present and future of BTS.”

During the livestream, the septet played clips of their hit tracks and named all their past EPs as well as studio and compilation albums. Then, playing a few mysterious notes, the group declared, “We are bulletproof,” a reference to their 2013 track “We Are Bulletproof Pt. 2” from their debut album, 2 COOL 4 SKOOL.

The group also revealed the official artwork of their forthcoming album, which features an all-black background and Proof written in ultra-stylized, metallic-like lettering.

This album will be BTS’ first effort since they announced an “extended period of rest” in December. The group returned to performing in March and first teased their new effort during their Vegas residency at Allegiant Stadium in April.

The BTS last release was BE, which arrived in November 2020 and contained the hits “Dynamite” and “Life Goes On.” The group released the standalone singles “Butter” and “Permission to Dance” as well as their respective “Savage Love” and “My Universe” collaborations with Jason Derulo and Coldplay in the years since.

