BTS releasing “Butter” remix featuring Megan Thee Stallion on Friday

BTS’ “Butter” remix featuring Megan Thee Stallion is dropping this Friday.

The good news comes after Megan was involved in a complicated legal battle in order to get the song released. Billboard reports a Texas judge ruled in Megan’s favor and extended a temporary restraining order against her record label, 1501 Certified Entertainment, allowing her to release new music.

“Y’all don’t even understand how excited I am,” Megan tweeted following the news. BTS shared their excitement over the announcement as well, writing, “Yes, ‘Butter’ is back!”

The “WAP” rapper has been in a long battle with her record label and distributor, 300 Entertainment, over releasing new music. The label and distributor were trying to block the release of the “Butter” remix.

Megan is seeking a new contract. The next hearing on her restraining order is set for September 10.

