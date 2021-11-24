BTS relishes their Grammy nods while performing “Permission to Dance” on ‘Late Late Show with James ﻿Corden’

Terence Patrick Â©2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

If you wanted to know how BTS feels about securing their second career Grammy nod, for Pop Duo or Group Performance, they’re giving themselves “Permission to Dance.”

The K-pop sensations took over The Late Late Show with James Corden Tuesday and poured their hearts into performing their summertime hit. The septet, comprised of members Jimin, Jin, J-Hope, Jungkook, RM, Suga and V, broke out the balloons and energetically danced in front of a digital backdrop of rolling clouds — a possible hint they were on cloud nine.

BTS also helped James with his perennial bit, Crosswalk Concert, which saw them take over West Hollywood’s Beverly Boulevard to perform “Dynamite” and “Butter” while traffic waited at the red light.

This marked the group’s first in-person appearance on Late Late Show in two years. The guys were excited to make their grand return during an already amazing week for them. On top of their Grammy nod, they took home three awards at the fan-voted American Music Awards on Sunday. RM said they’re “flattered” by the honor, while Suga also shouted-out their loyal fan base — the ARMY — when discussing the effects of the pandemic, which derailed many of their plans.

“At first, we were very bitter about this whole situation. It was very difficult,” he confessed, but said that initial disappointment showed BTS “how precious everything is.” V added the experience “made us work together even better.”

Other highlights from their Late Late Show appearance included the boys ratting out Jungkook as the person who gets the most nervous before a show, and Jimin flexing his muscles as RM pressured James to touch those “concrete” thighs.

