BTS reveals the “biggest inspiration” behind their hit songs; performs on ‘GMA’

Big Hit Entertainment

The driving force behind K-pop sensation BTS? Their fans, of course.

The K-pop group appeared on Good Morning America Friday to kick off the 2021 “GMA” Summer Concert Series. They opened up about the massive success of 2020’s “Dynamite” and their newest song, “Butter,” both of which they performed for viewers.

RM said “it feels great to see people all around the world enjoy” their songs, especially their massive fandom known as ARMY, calling them “the best.”

BTS has broken ground for K-pop acts around the world and amassed five No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200 chart, three No. 1 songs on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and a 2021 Grammy nomination for “Dynamite.” “Butter” is already breaking records, too.

When asked what their secret is to making the perfect song, the answer was quite simple. “Thinking of ARMY, that’s the biggest inspiration,” RM said.

Aside from their music, the group also recently took part in the Friends reunion special, which reunited the cast for the first time publicly since the iconic sitcom ended 17 years ago.

“Basically, Friends was my English teacher for like a decade,” RM said of the show’s impact on him.

In addition to RM, BTS consists of seven members in total, including Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.