BTS’ RM releases music video for “Closer”

BTS‘ RM delighted fans by releasing the all new music video for his song “Closer.”
The latest offering comes off his newly released solo album Indigo. The clip doesn’t star the K-pop artist but instead borrows scenes from the Korean drama movie Decision to Leave. The story is about a detective developing feelings for the woman who hired him to investigate the death of her husband.
The video shows the intense moments between actors Tang Wei as Song Seo-rae and Park Hae-il, before ending with Park’s character, Detective Jang Hae-jun, having a breakdown on the beach.
RM announced the video on Instagram, writing in Korean, “We mixed a little lo-fi arrangement to go with the mood of the video! It’s an honor to be part of this beloved film.”
He also tagged the movie’s director, Park Chan-wook, in the post. The director told Vulture in an interview that the BTS member loved the movie. “I met RM in person and he was a very intelligent man. He told me he enjoyed Decision to Leave — I think he said he watched it six times,” the director had said.
