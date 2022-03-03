BTS sells out Las Vegas shows before tickets even go on sale

ABC

If there’s an artist you really hope to see live in concert soon, here’s a great reminder why you need to access those ticket pre-sales. Ticketmaster announced that BTS managed to sell out their Las Vegas concerts before general admission sales even started.

Ticketmaster tweeted, “Due to overwhelming demand during today’s @BTS_BigHit BTS GLOBAL OFFICIAL FANCLUB ARMY MEMBERSHIP Presale, all tickets for the @AllegiantStadm shows have been purchased.” Four shows had been set for Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas next month.

Because members of the BTS Global Official Fanclub Army had first dibs at tickets, Ticketmaster explained, “All shows are now sold out. There will not be a General Verified Fan Presale or General Public Onsale.”

Upset fans were quick to vent their frustrations, and it appears they had good reason. Those hoping to catch BTS in Vegas will now have to purchase tickets another way, such as via StubHub, SeatGeek or elsewhere, at inflated prices.

The BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE – LAS VEGAS show runs for four dates between April 8 and April 16 in Vegas.

