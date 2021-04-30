BTS signs on as ambassadors for Coway USA

Big Hit Entertainment

BTS is expanding its impact in the U.S.

The wildly popular South Korean pop group has signed on as brand ambassadors for Coway USA, a global water and air purifier company.

The unique partnership sees the music act and home product company cross-promoting Coway USA’s “mission to enhance the lives of its customers” and are “committed to health, happiness and global goodwill,” according to a press statement.

BTS has served as brand ambassadors for a vast range of companies including Louis Vuitton, Hyundai, Baskin Robbins and many more.

This summer, McDonalds will offer the custom BTS Meal that features a sweet chili and Cajun dipping sauce that will be released in the U.S. for the first time. The meal will be available starting May 26.

Days prior to that, the group will release their new single, “Butter,” on May 21.

