BTS star Suga’s documentary, ‘Road to D-Day﻿’, to hit Disney+ April 21

We now have more information on the latest BTS content from Disney+, this time featuring Suga.

SUGA: Road to D-Day, will find the 30-year-old rapper heading out on a musical journey that takes him “around the world from Seoul to Tokyo, Las Vegas and beyond in search of musical inspiration for his upcoming album D-DAY,” per the streamer.

The revealing documentary will give fans a glimpse of Suga at his most vulnerable — opening up about writer’s block with other musicians, and digging deep into his most traumatic memories to come up with lyrics for several of his latest songs. We’ll also get to see exclusive live clips of songs on Suga’s D-DAY album.

SUGA: Road to D-Day premieres April 21 on Disney+.

