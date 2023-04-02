BTS’ Suga announces debut solo album ‘D-DAY,’ coming this month

BIG HIT MUSIC

Well, now we know why the upcoming Disnery+ documentary about BTS member Suga is called Road to D-Day.

The artist has announced that he’ll release his first solo album, D-DAY, April 21. For the project, he’ll be billed under a name he’s used in the past: Agust D. The name is a combination of “Suga” spelled backwards, plus the initials “DT,” the place where he was born in South Korea: Daegu Town.

D-DAY is described as the “finale” of the Agust D trilogy, which started with Suga’s 2016 mixtape of the same name, followed by D-2, which came out in 2020. We’ll hear the first track on April 7.

In addition to his already announced solo world tour, which kicks off April 26, Suga plans to “meet his fans through small fan events,” according to a press release.

As for the documentary, there’s no air date, but the trailer shows Suga traveling around the world, flying on a plane, driving through the desert, standing on a mountaintop and walking down the street.

