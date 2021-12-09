BTS, Taylor Swift and Lil Nas X among celebs who got the most love on Twitter this year

ABC

With a few weeks left before we step into the new year, Twitter is looking back at its biggest movers and shakers of 2021. Among those who frequently took over the trending charts were BTS, Taylor Swift and Lil Nas X.

The social media service unveiled its annual Year on Twitter data on Thursday and crowned BTS as this year’s most tweeted-about music act, based on worldwide interactions. When looking at just the U.S., the K-pop sensations rank fourth.

BTS member Jungkook also can pat himself on the back for having the second biggest tweet of the year worldwide — coming right behind President Joe Biden saying his inauguration marks “a new day in America.” Also globally, Jungkook’s selfie with a kissy-face emoji was more popular than former president Barack Obama congratulating President Biden on his victory and also Vice President Kamala Harris celebrating her first day on the job.

Taylor is this year’s most talked-about female artist in the U.S., with Twitter noting that her newly re-recorded Fearless and Red albums ignited a flurry of Twitter activity. The Grammy-winner is also the country’s fifth-most tweeted-about musician but, globally, she’s right behind BTS at number two.

Lil Nas X is not only the third-most tweeted-about musician and fifth-most tweeted-about celebrity in the U.S., his Montero debut is the third-most tweeted-about album of 2021.

Beyoncé also got a whole lot of Twitter love this year, with the service naming her the third-most tweeted-about female artist. When compared to all other artists, she finishes the year at number seven.

Britney Spears‘ conservatorship battle placed her into the top 10 on the same list. The “Toxic” singer ends 2021 in ninth place.

