BTS teases ‘7FATES: CHAKHO’ project in cryptic new video

Although BTS is heading toward a small break, the K-pop sensations shared a new video Monday that teased an upcoming project titled 7FATES: CHAKHO that has the ARMY buzzing with excitement.

J-Hope, Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, RM, Suga and V stand dramatically as a flurry of twinkling lights illuminate the nighttime scenes around them. They’re then shown in different settings, from deep in the forest to an empty tunnel. The promo ends with the lights forming a sparkling ball that rests in RM’s hand, who then presses it into his chest.

“A new fate is unveiled. A new story begins! 7FATES,” the cryptic caption reads.

In addition, the BTS YouTube channel recently posted individual interviews of the septet, where they talk about what fate means to them, as well as their thoughts about their band mates. The videos tease a new partnership between the group’s entertainment company, HYBE, and webcomic platform Webtoon as well as the social reading platform Wattpad. The goal is to bring new original BTS content to fans in the form of new stories and cartoons.

7FATES: CHAKHO arrives January 14, 2022 on both platforms, according to BTS’ Twitter. The upcoming story, set in Korea’s Joseon Dynasty, which lasted from the late 1300s to late 1800s, is about seven tiger hunters bound by fate who must fulfill their destiny.

