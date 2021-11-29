BTS to livestream their upcoming Los Angeles concert

ABC

BTS previously credited their fans for helping them through the pandemic and, to thank them, they will livestream their upcoming concert to the world.

The K-pop sensations took over Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium this past weekend, which marked the first time in two years since they performed in front of a live audience. The group is cycling up for another two-day takeover this week, with concerts set for Wednesday, December 1, and Thursday, December 2.

BTS knows not everyone can attend their first set of in-person concerts, so they will livestream their Thursday night performance and promise anyone — no matter where in the world they are — can watch.

Fans can access the show on the VenewLive streaming service. According to the press release, the feature will include “‘Multiview’ live streaming technology” that “will be a groundbreaking experience, bringing BTS’ unmatched energy to audiences in the stadium and around the world simultaneously.”

Online viewers will be able to further “control and customize their views” by tapping into various cameras and choose the angle they like best. Fans will also be able to let BTS know they’re tuning in through interactive features, such as a “Cheer” button.

BTS’ concert is set to kick off December 2 at 7:30 p.m. PST.

When the septet took over SoFi on Sunday, they surprised fans by inviting Megan Thee Stallion onto the stage as they were singing “Butter.” Meg was supposed to join the crew during the American Music Awards and perform their summertime smash, but had to pull out last minute because of an unknown personal matter.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.