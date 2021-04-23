BTS will light up Louis Vuitton as brand’s newest ambassadors

Cliff Lipson/CBS 2021

When BTS showed up at the Grammys last month all wearing Louis Vuitton, we should’ve suspected something was up.

The K-Pop supergroup has just been announced as the newest “house ambassadors” for the legendary French fashion house. In Instagram posts that feature the boys wearing the latest in spring colors and styles, LV praises BTS for “their uplifting messages that impart a positive influence.”

LV Men’s Artistic Director Virgil Abloh says in a statement, “I am looking forward to this wonderful partnership, which adds a modern chapter to the House, merging luxury and contemporary culture.”

In January, the “Dynamite” group appeared in a teaser video for Abloh’s Fall 2021 collection.

As Page Six notes, BTS has previously worked with Puma and Fila, but this is their first partnership with a luxury brand.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.