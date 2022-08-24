BTS World Expo 2030 concert in Busan set for October 15; show will be livestreamed

Courtesy of BIGHIT MUSIC

If you’re dying to attend a BTS concert even though the K-pop superstars are currently taking a bit of a break, book your tickets to South Korea now.

Earlier this year, the group had committed to doing a concert to help promote the city of Busan’s bid to host the World Expo 2030, an international exhibition that’s held every five years in a different country. The show, called “BTS in BUSAN,” will take place October 15 at Busan Ilgwang special stage in that city.

Admission to the show is free. One-hundred-thousand people are expected to attend in person, and another 10,000 will be able to watch a live broadcast in person at the Busan Port International Passenger Terminal Outdoor Parking Lot. There will also be an online livestream.

As previously reported, the show is part of BTS’ new role as PR ambassadors for the city’s bid to host the Expo. Busan is competing with Rome, Italy; Riyadh, Saudi Arabia; and Odessa, Ukraine for the rights. The host city will be chosen in 2023.

