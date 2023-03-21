But make it rock”: Demi Lovato will re-release new version of “Heart Attack”

Hollywood Records, Inc

Demi Lovato is breathing new life into their hit song “Heart Attack” — but with a headbanging twist.

It’s no secret Demi is embracing their rock roots, so it shouldn’t be all that surprising to fans that their 2013 anthem is getting a harder makeover.

“Heart Attack, but make it Rock,” the singer announced Monday and revealed fans won’t have to wait too long to hear it. In fact, it arrives this Friday, March 24.

Demi also previewed a few seconds of the new, rock version of “Heart Attack” by creating a transition into the track after playing a few seconds of the original hit. Demi also shared a black and white photo that was seemingly taken as they were laying down the song’s vocals at the studio.

To further hype the song, Demi also released an all new “Heart Attack” merchandise collection, which fans can purchase now on their online store. The collection consists of hoodies, tees and tote bags.

“Heart Attack” was released in February 2013, off the singer’s fourth studio album Demi. The song peaked at #10 on the Billboard Hot 100 and #4 on the outlet’s Mainstream Top 40 chart.

To date, it has been certified four times Platinum by the RIAA.

