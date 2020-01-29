Buzzer Half Court Swish at High School Basketball game! (viral video)

Bridget Shea caught this incredible shot by Storm Jipson because she videotapes the games for the Edward Little high school assistant basketball coach’s stats.

“No one could believe it. It was crazy.” Jipson, a senior captain, doesn’t typically score a lot as the team relies on him for defense (he finished with 5 points in this game), but Shea said, “apparently him and the assistant coach compete in practice on half-court shots for fun.”

That exciting swish must have revved the team up because after a slow start to the game Edward Little finished 55-35 over Windham High School.

I keep hitting replay. What have you been practicing lately?

-Carissa