Calvin Harris announces new residency in Ibiza, selling LA mansion for $25 million

Superstar DJ Calvin Harris has announced a 14-week residency on the Spanish island of Ibiza, famed for its dance clubs.

Calvin, who brought us hits like “We Found Love” and “This Is What You Came For” with Rihanna, “One Kiss” with Dua Lipa and “Sweet Nothing” with Florence Welch, as well as “Summer” and “Feel So Close,” will be headlining at the hotel Ushuaïa Ibiza from June 3 to September 2.

Special guests will be joining Calvin throughout the residency as well. You can buy tickets online at TheUshuaiaExperience.

According to the real estate website Dirt, Calvin recently purchased a 138-acre ranch and organic farm on Ibiza, which may be why he’s selling his Beverly Hills mansion. The website says Calvin, who’s one of the highest-paid DJs in the world, is selling the property for $25 million, after purchasing it for $15 million eight years ago.

The compound includes a main house, a guest house, a security building, a five-car garage with a movie theater attached and a standalone gym building, plus a pool, outdoor lounge, fire pit, BBQ area and sports court, all on 2.7 acres.

