Camila Cabello admits her anxiety made her feel “really unstable” during the pandemic’s early days

Camila Cabello candidly spoke about how the pandemic negatively affected her mental health, saying the early days of lockdown made her feel “really unstable.”

The “Havana” singer opened up about the emotional rollercoaster during her Monday appearance on Apple Fitness+’s Time to Walk program.

Camila said she was filming Cinderella when COVID-19 shut everything down and, when she was sent back to the United States, she “would just break down crying once a day, at least,” reports People.

The 24-year-old singer admitted she relied on her busy schedule and “nose to the grindstone” mentality to “bury” her growing problems, adding, “Before the pandemic, I felt really burnt out. I had been working pretty nonstop since I was 15.”

“I was just exhausted in every way and at that point, I felt like I was running a marathon with a broken leg. I kept going, but it was extremely hard,” she said.

“I felt so anxious, cripplingly anxious. I just felt really unstable, and I just felt a mess because suddenly, this thing that was distracting me, my work and filming, was not there,” Camila confessed, adding she “definitely asked for help” once her anxiety started affecting her relationships.

Camila said she also explored “therapy, meditation, exercise, changing the way I eat definitely changing the way I schedule my time and making sure that there’s balance” to better manage her anxiety.

She added that learning to prioritize her needs “was pretty life-changing” because it allowed her to discover “new hobbies and other things that soothe me.”

Camila also discovered that she looks great with mint hair and unveiled her icy new ‘do on Sunday.

