Camila Cabello and Demi Lovato give emotional performances at this year’s Grammy Awards

If you needed a few tissues during last night’s Grammy Awards, you weren’t the only one! Yesterday was not only an emotional day for many with the sudden and completely unexpected loss of NBA legend, Kobe Bryant and the eight other passengers aboard his private helicopter but Camila Cabello and Demi Lovato shocked everyone with two vulnerable and emotional performances during the Grammys.

Watch clips from Cabello’s performance below:



Camila Cabello is a total daddy’s girl! The singer brought the audience to tears, including her father, at the 2020 Grammys with a powerful performance of her hit bop “First Man.” The ballad is about her father and his support as the “first man who really loved her.” At the end of the emotional performance, Camila sang directly to her dad and he couldn’t hold back the tears.

Watch a blurry video of Lovato’s performance below:



BONUS: A better audio version of Demi Lovato’s new song, “Anyone”

