Camila Cabello celebrates her last day of being "Cinder freakin' rella" as movie wraps

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

It’s a big week for pop music power couple Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello: He just released the title track of his album Wonder, while she just finished filming her movie debut.

On Instagram, Camila posted a goofy video of herself frolicking in a field, yelling, “Guys, we just wrapped on Cinderella! I can’t wait for you guys to see this film…we’ve had so much fun!”

Another video shows Camila and her co-stars jumping for joy in slow motion. It seems to have been shot by James Corden, who came up with the idea for the film and stars in it.

Camila wrote a lengthy caption for the video, gushing, “last day of being a freakin bada** rebellious dreamer princess! Today was our last day wrapping @cinderellamovieofficial. I mean. I’m so grateful to have had this experience and so grateful to our crew and team for making it possible (and completely Covid safe!) during a pandemic.”

She goes on to say, “I can’t wait for all of you to see this movie, it has a message I believe in so much and has so much love, joy, laughter, and magic! To @kaykaycannon our brilliant leader and director! We did it! thank you for your belief in me and for giving us this beautiful journey, on and off screen!”

She also thanked Corden “for your belief in me and giving me an experience of a lifetime, I mean…it’s cinder freakin rella.”

After thanking the cast, dancers, choreographers, crew and the music team, she addressed her fans, saying, “I can’t wait for you guys to see, I always pictured you guys behind the camera and how I hoped this film would make you feel and it motivated me and inspired me every day.”



The movie’s due early next year.

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.