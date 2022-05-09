Camila Cabello launches Protect Our Kids Fund to combat Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Variety

Camila Cabello is the latest artist to join the fight against Florida’s recently approved “Don’t Say Gay” bill. The singer unveiled her Protect Our Kids Fund, which aims to combat the new legislation while providing support to those targeted by it.

The “Bam Bam” singer announced the new initiative on Sunday, explaining in an Instagram post that it “supports litigation against the hateful Don’t Say Gay or Trans law in [Florida].”

Camila continues in the post, “What’s happening in my home state is unacceptable and is harming LGBTQ+ youth and families. Some of the most special people in my life are in this community and it breaks my heart to see their identities try to be erased. We have to demand equal rights and respect for all.”

Camila says donations have already exceeded $500,000. In addition to raising money, the fund has “set up a special hotline for students, teachers, and parents who’ve been harmed under the law so experts can provide critical support.”

The “Havana” singer has teamed with Lambda Legal and Equality Florida to run the new initiative.

The legislation, titled the Parental Rights in Education law, bans classroom instruction on sexual orientation or gender identity in kindergarten through third grade. It also states that any instruction on those topics cannot occur “in a manner that is not age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students in accordance with state standards.”

The bill is expected to go into effect on July 1.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.