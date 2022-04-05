Camila Cabello previews TikTok Live concert: “Maybe I’m an alien”

Tristan Fewings/Disasters Emergency Committee/Getty Images for Livewire Pictures Ltd

Camila Cabello is gearing up for her “immersive” TikTok Live concert on Thursday, where she will preview her upcoming Familia album — and she’s teasing fans with a sneak peek of what’s to come.

“Maybe I’m an alien.. earth is hard. Make sure you’re ready,” Camila cryptically wrote Tuesday when sharing stills of her upcoming show.

The first image shows the Grammy nominee in a neon cat suit and heels as she climbs into a pair of ruby red lips reminiscent of The Rocky Horror Picture Show. Other stills show off her backup dancers, who are dressed in black and white bodysuits, only leaving their eyes and hair exposed.

There’s also a clip that teases the kind of stage Camila is working with for her live show. She opted for a black and white animated motif, which spreads from where she stands to the backdrop behind her, which allows for some pretty intense illusions to take place.

The “Havana” singer announced the upcoming event last month and revealed she will be using XR, or Extended Reality, technology to create a “fantastical trip through the artist’s mind.” The concert will further dazzle onlookers with costume changes and immersive visual effects.

To experience the concert, tune in to Camila’s TikTok page on April 7 at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET. The live show will be followed by three rebroadcasts — one on April 8 and two on April 9.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.