Camila Cabello reveals crush on Harry Styles made her want to try out for ﻿’The X Factor’

Camila Cabello﻿ rose to fame the same way﻿ Harry Styles did — by trying out for The X Factor and becoming part of a major pop group. But the former Fifth Harmony singer hinted Harry can take some credit for her success story.

“This is really embarrassing and I can only say this because, obviously, that was, like, 10 years ago but I literally was like, ‘I’m auditioning for X Factor because I will marry Harry Styles. Like, I will.’ I really believed that at the time,” the 25-year-old singer confessed to James Corden during an edition of “Carpool Karaoke” Monday.

Camila added her then-15-year-old self hoped she’d meet the former One Direction singer and they would “fall in love.”

“That’s the first time I’ve ever confessed the real intention behind me auditioning for X Factor,” she deadpanned.

While Camila said she was excited to join Fifth Harmony at first, she revealed she enjoys her solo career because “I don’t miss splitting creative decisions five ways.” She added, “There’s no hard feelings… We were so young. I’m such a different person.”

The “Havana” singer also recalled how she came to America, revealing she and her mother, who did not speak English, crossed the Mexican border when she was a child. Camila revealed her father later “swam… across the border” to be with them.

“I remember my family was like, ‘You’re going to Disney World!’ I had no idea what was happening,” she recalled. “I just had my little diary and… My Monsters Inc. doll. And that was it.”

Camila and Corden performed her hits “Havana,” “Don’t Go Yet” and “Bam Bam,” and a cover of The Killers‘ “Mr. Brightside.”

