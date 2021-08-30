Camila Cabello says Shawn Mendes was “so supportive” while she filmed ‘Cinderella’

Sarah Morris/FilmMagic

Camila Cabello is starring in Amazon Prime Video’s Cinderella, out this Friday, but in real life, she’s already found her Prince Charming: Shawn Mendes. Even though the two were apart while Camila was filming the movie in Europe, she says he made sure to pop in and check on his girl at least once.

“He surprised me the week [that we filmed] the ball and he saw me do one of the scenes,” Camila tells Entertainment Tonight. “So he was there for the whole beginning of it, and was so supportive. I’m lucky I have some awesome people in my life.”

Camila says Shawn was also with her the very first time she watched the completed film.

“He’s my guy,” she gushed to ET. “I love that guy,” adding, “He’s the best and I think we are really supportive of each other.”

However, Camila says it would have been “weird” if Shawn actually played the prince in the film. That role is played by Nicholas Galitzine. Cinderella also stars Idina Menzel and Billy Porter.

