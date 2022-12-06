Camila Cabello says she would love to collaborate with Gwen Stefani

Chris Haston/NBC

The latest season of The Voice is coming to a close and first-time coach Camila Cabello is reflecting upon her time on the show.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, the singer joked about what she plans to do once the season wraps. “I want to bake and binge TV shows,” she teased, adding she also wants to “spend time with my dogs, but mostly baking.”

Aside from that, Camila has a few career goals — and one of them is jumping in the studio with fellow coach Gwen Stefani. “I mean, we’re so much closer than we’ve ever been by being on The Voice together, so that’s a start,” she said of the possibility.

Camila also reflected on why the two get along so well: “I feel like she’s just trailblazed for so many women … She’s just, like, a weirdo in like the best way, and those are my favorite kind of artists.”

So, should they make a song together, what would it sound like? Camila says it would have “eff you vibes.”

Speaking of Gwen, she also caught up with ET and nearly shed tears about her time on the show coming to a close. “It’s mine and [husband Blake Shelton‘s] last season … I can’t even get the words out of my mouth ’cause it sucks,” she said.

“I never in my lifetime would’ve pictured me doing something like this, and it’s been one of the most fun things I’ve ever done,” she added, noting one thing she loves most is “having an impact” on a new generation of singers.

