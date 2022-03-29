Camila Cabello shares new song snippet that fans think explains Shawn Mendes breakup

Jeff Kravitz/AMA2019/FilmMagic for dcp

Camila Cabello has a little over a week to go before her new studio album, Familia, is released. To help amp fans’ excitement, the “Havana” singer teased a brand-new song snippet that has them buzzing over what it’s possibly about.

Taking to TikTok, Camila shared a video of her singing along to the new song, which contains the lyrics, “Hate it when you shut me out/ Acting like it’s your s*** to figure out/ Don’t wanna be touched, don’t wanna discuss/ I get it, I just/ Now I’m in my head/ About what’s in your head/ Come back to bed/ Can we talk about it?”

Fans believe the song chronicles what caused a rift between Camila and Shawn Mendes, whom she dated for two years and credited for being her rock during her own mental health struggles. Her followers applauded how the song discusses mental health, particularly through the lyrics, “It’s not stupid/ It’s not drama/ It’s just trauma turned to armor.”

Fans also enjoyed the song’s message, which is about how one can hurt themselves and those they love by shutting everyone out and “making it worse.”

Camila also encourages through this song why it’s okay to lean on someone and not always depend on yourself all the time. Camila sings about how she relied on her lover when she was “afraid of the world and every part of me hurts.” She admits that he doesn’t “know how many times you’ve saved me.”

The “Bam Bam” singer didn’t reveal the song’s title in the video, but she did hint at it by using three raining cloud emojis.

Familia, Camila’s follow-up to 2019’s Romance, arrives next Friday, April 8.

