Camila Cabello teams with Ed Sheeran for her next single, “Bam Bam”

Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS

Camila Cabello is getting ready to release her third studio album, Familia, and further hyped up her fan base by unveiling her new single “Bam Bam,” which features Ed Sheeran.

The single is set for a March 4 release, which is the day before Camila’s 25th birthday. Taking to Instagram, the Grammy nominee shared the single’s official artwork and wrote, “Bam Bam. March 4th with @teddysphotos, one of my favorite people and artists ever.”

In the teaser photo, Camila is sitting on a curb outside of what appears to be a liquor store. The “Havana” singer, whose face is streaked with running mascara, is dressed in a black letterman jacket, faded jeans and black Converse-like sneakers. Next to her are two bottles with the corks sticking up, as well as what appears to be a pint of ice cream.

The track marks the third time Camila has teamed with Ed. The two previously released the 2019 single “South of the Border” with Cardi B, which appeared on Ed’s No.6 Collaborations Project album. Camila also tapped the “Shivers” singer to help her on “The Boy,” a single Billboard reports was meant for her eponymous debut studio album, but that didn’t make the cut.

“Bam Bam” is due out next Friday, March 4. A release date for Familia is forthcoming.

