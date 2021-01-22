Camila Cabello's 'Cinderella' bumps its release date

Isabel Infantes/PA Images via Getty Images

It’ll be awhile before we see Camila Cabello in all her princess glory.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, her Cinderella movie has delayed its release date. Variety reports that instead of its planned February 5 release, it’s been bumped to July 16.

The move was expected, given that the studio hasn’t yet released any promo or marketing materials for the film. Plus, shooting on the film had been delayed last year due to the coronavirus shutdown and only wrapped filming in October.

Cinderella, marking Camila’s movie debut, was produced by James Corden and co-stars Corden, Billy Porter, Idina Menzel, Pierce Brosnan, Minnie Driver and Missy Elliott.

By Andrea Tuccillo

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.