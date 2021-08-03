Camila Cabello’s ‘Cinderella’ soundtrack features her singing hits by Janet, JLo, Ed Sheeran & more

Amazon Prime Studios

Camila Cabello will tackle some huge pop hits on the soundtrack of her upcoming musical film, Cinderella.

The soundtrack to the movie is due out digitally September 3, the same day the film hits Amazon Prime. The track listing, which is already posted on Amazon, reveals that Camila and her co-stars, who include Idina Menzel and Billy Porter, will be singing their versions of songs made famous by everyone from Queen and Earth, Wind & Fire to Janet Jackson and Ed Sheeran.

Camila, Idina and the cast will sing a medley of Janet’s “Rhythm Nation” and “You Gotta Be,” the 1994 top-10 hit by Des’ree. Camila will also sing Ed Sheeran’s “Perfect” and Jennifer Lopez’s “Let’s Get Loud,” while Idina sings Madonna’s “Material Girl,” and Billy Porter sings “Shining Star” by Earth, Wind & Fire.

Other songs performed by the cast include a medley of Salt N Pepa‘s “Whatta Man” and The White Stripes‘ “Seven Nation Army” — yes, you heard that right — as well as Queen‘s “Somebody to Love,” and “Am I Wrong,” the 2014 top-five hit by Nico & Vinz.

A new trailer for Cinderella just dropped, and in it you can hear bits of some of these songs — and check out a lot of scenes of Camila as Cinderella, insisting that her future career as a fashion designer means more to her than marriage to any silly prince. Oh, and she’d also like those glass slippers to be more comfortable, too.

