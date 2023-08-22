Can Madonna lure Britney Spears out of performance retirement?

Jason Merritt/FilmMagic

Britney Spears has tentatively returned to the charts thanks to collaborations with Elton John and will.i.am, but it might take no less a figure than the Queen of Pop to get her to return to live performance.

A source tells Page Six that Madonna is hoping Britney will join her onstage at some point on her Celebration Tour, which begins in October. Apparently, the two have the same agent, in addition to having known each other for years — you may recall that Madonna even attended Britney’s wedding to her soon-to-be-ex husband, Sam Asghari, last year.

Reportedly, Madonna wants Britney onstage with her to help her mark the 20th anniversary of their 2003 duet “Me Against the Music,” ideally during one of her five rescheduled dates at LA’s Kia Forum in March of 2024.

The source dishes, “Madonna originally wanted Britney to join her on tour this year. Everything was pushed back because of her illness, but she still wants Britney to join her at the Kia Forum.”

In a deleted Instagram post from September of 2022, Britney wrote that she “won’t probably perform again,” due to her being “traumatized” from her conservatorship.

Meanwhile, the source claims that some of the dance routines on Madonna’s tour have been “toned down” so they won’t be “so strenuous” on the legendary performer, who landed in the hospital several months ago with a serious bacterial infection.

Claims the source, “She will still be putting on a great show, but her team’s main concern is ensuring that she’s healthy and can get through the tour from start to finish.”

