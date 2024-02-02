Can Taylor Swift make it to the Super Bowl? Japan Embassy says yes

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

After the Kansas City Chiefs punched their ticket to the Super Bowl with their AFC Championship victory against the Baltimore Ravens, Taylor Swift fans had one burning question: will the pop superstar make it to the Super Bowl to support her boyfriend, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce?

Now, the Embassy of Japan in the U.S. has weighed in on the big debate.

“Despite the 12-hour flight and 17-hour time difference, the Embassy can confidently Speak Now to say that if she departs Tokyo in the evening after her concert, she should comfortably arrive in Las Vegas before the Super Bowl begins,” the embassy said in a statement shared on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“We know that many people in Japan are excited to experience Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour,” the embassy continued. “So we wanted to confirm that anyone concerned can be Fearless in knowing that this talented performer can wow Japanese audiences and still make it to Las Vegas to support the Chiefs when they take the field for the Super Bowl wearing Red.”

Taylor has a show in Tokyo on February 10; the Super Bowl takes place February 11 in Las Vegas.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.