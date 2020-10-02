Can't get enough Mariah Carey? Ask Alexa for more

Andy Cohen Books

Mariah Carey fans have an embarrassment of riches this week: First, her memoir The Meaning of Mariah Carey was released, and now, her new album The Rarities is available. But if you still can’t get enough of Mimi, Alexa has you covered…Amazon’s Alexa, that is.

All you need to do is say, “Alexa, what’s Mariah Carey’s Thought of the Day?” and you’ll immediately get Mariah’s voice sharing something. Today, her thought is: “If I could go back in time and tell myself something, I’d say, ‘Make sure you take copious notes, because you will write a memoir some day!'”

And if you have an Audible subscription, you can also say, “Alexa, read The Meaning of Mariah Carey,” and hear Mariah read you her life story.

Speaking of Mariah and Amazon, today at 4:30 p.m ET, she’ll be joining Amazon.com/live for a discussion about her book.

And if that’s still not enough for you, Mariah’s album Live at the Tokyo Dome premieres on YouTube for seven days, starting tonight at 6 p.m. ET. The show captures Mariah’s first concert in Japan, which took place during the tour supporting her 1996 album Daydream. An audio recording of the show makes up the second disc of Rarities.

Living for @alexa99 telling me my own thoughts! 😳😂 https://t.co/IUfVNlq3RU — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) October 2, 2020





