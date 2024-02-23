“Can’t Get Enough” of Japan: JLo gives twins trip for 16th birthday

Norman Jean Roy

Jennifer Lopez‘s twins, Max and Emme, turned 16 on February 22, and to mark the milestone, their mom gave them a trip to Japan.

JLo took to Instagram on February 23 to share a video of her and the kids on their getaway. The “Can’t Get Enough” singer is seen alongside Max and Emme as they enjoy a tea ceremony, eat ramen and sushi, attend an immersive digital art installation, visit temples and, um, cuddle baby pigs.

The twins are also each pictured with fan-favorite anime characters from Pokémon and One Piece.

“Happy birthday to my coconuts,” Jennifer wrote at the end of the video. “I love you.”

Lopez’s song “Hummingbird,” off her new album, This Is Me… Now, plays in the background. “‘Cause you help me be the best version of me/ And all I wanna do is help you be the best version of you,” she sings in the song.

Jennifer, who’s married to Ben Affleck, shares Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

Earlier this week, Jennifer added second shows in Miami, Toronto and New York City to her This Is Me … Now tour, which kicks off June 26 in Orlando, Florida.

