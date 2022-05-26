Can’t Stop the Dealing: Justin Timberlake sells song catalog

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Add Justin Timberlake to the growing list of superstars who’ve sold their song catalogs, presumably for big bucks.

According to multiple reports, the company Hipgnosis Song Management has acquired 100% of Justin’s catalog of musical compositions, as well as his share of the money he gets when the songs he’s written are performed publicly. The worldwide rights to the songs were also included in the deal, though the current rights holder, Universal Music, has them until 2025.

Songs included in the deal include “Cry Me a River,” “SexyBack,” “What Goes Around…Comes Around,” “Mirrors,” “Can’t Stop the Feeling!” and “Suit & Tie.” The monetary terms of the deal were not disclosed.

In a statement, JT said that he was “excited” to be partnering with Hipgnosis and its CEO, Merck Mercuriadis, adding, “He values artists and their creative work and has always been a strong supporter of songwriters and storytelling. I look forward to entering this next chapter.”

Mercuriadis called Justin “one of the most influential artists of the last 20 years” and “one of the greatest songwriters of all time” and says his many hits “are among the most iconic of the period.”

Justin may have gotten the idea to do this from his good friend Timbaland, who sold his catalog to Hipgnosis in 2019. That means Hipgnosis already owns Tim’s share of the five Justin Timberlake albums he produced.

Among the songs Hipgnosis co-owns: “Umbrella,” “Single Ladies,” “Girls Like You,” “Uptown Funk,” “Shape of You,” “Despacito” and The Chainsmokers’ “Closer.” It also owns or co-owns catalogs of Jack Antonoff, Neil Young, the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Shakira, Bon Jovi‘s Richie Sambora, two members of Fleetwood Mac, and dozens more.

