Cardi B offers honest look at her and her kids’ early morning routine

ABC/Jora Frantzis

Cardi B is always juggling multiple things at once, but the responsibility she takes the most seriously is being a mom to her two young children.

On Tuesday, the “Up” rapper shared what her morning routine really looks like — dirty diapers and all. Cardi’s day begins super early, she revealed in a series of Instagram Stories posts, starting off with a clip showing a timestamp set at 6:03 a.m. about giving her newborn son his first bottle of the day.

“Just finished feeding him and putting him back to sleep. I’ll be preparing another bottle for when he wakes up in a few,” she captioned the video, later revealing that her little one enjoyed a new round of milk at 7:57 a.m.

At 8:19 a.m., her little one was “awake with full energy while I have NONE.” Cardi then explained that she was waiting to change a very dirty diaper, because “I know it’s coming.” Not even 10 minutes later, the infant left his mom a stinky gift and Cardi remarked, “I know him too well.”

Around 8:52 a.m., Cardi enjoyed some morning snuggles with her newborn and her three-year-old daughter, Kulture, whom she shares with husband Offset. His six-year-old daughter from a previous relationship, Kaelea, also enjoyed their company. The two were playing with their iPads, but their screen time ended a few minutes later, because by 9:06 a.m., Kulture was starting her day with a good teeth brushing.

Cardi revealed that the day was off to a different start, because normally her daughter heads off to school, but “we’re enjoying her right now,” she explained.

That was the “WAP” rapper’s final update because, as she admits, “It gets busy quick” at her house and she needs “both my hands.”

