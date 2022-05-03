Cardi B shuts down rumors she and Billie Eilish are feuding: “I hate the internet”

Matt Winkelmeyer/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue/ Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Cardi B insists there’s zero drama between her and Billie Eilish, despite what some reports are claiming. The “Up” rapper even shared a voice memo of the two mocking the rumor.

The internet began buzzing about potential beef between the two Grammy winners following the Met Gala, where they both attended the same after party. Cardi was filmed telling a crowd of people to have fun, drink and jokingly do drugs with her before the video jumps to another clip, taken across the room, which shows Billie mouthing “so weird” to her group of friends.

That led to reports that Billie was shading the rapper, prompting fans of the two artists to begin arguing on social media. Once Cardi caught wind of the drama, she took to Twitter to shut it down.

“I hate the internet cause one, how do y’all turn one of the most lit parties into drama? Two, ‘Ocean Eyes’ is the song I cater to my daughter. Three, Billie is my f***in baby,” Cardi declared. “Yesterday, from the met to the party, everything was drama free. Why do yall wanna turn everything into mess?”

The “Girls Like You” rapper then shared a voice memo exchange between her and Billie discussing what happened, which starts off with Billie explaining herself.

“Oh my god, I was so worried you were gonna see that [viral video.] I was f***ing calling the people around you ‘weird’ because everybody was coming up to you shoving their phones into your a**,” Billie explained. “And I was just like, ‘Just look at her? With your eyes?'”

Cardi replied using a dramatic crying voice: “The internet is trying to divide us. They don’t understand that you’re my baby!”

