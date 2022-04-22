Cardi B speaks out against sexual assault: “The shame is not yours to carry… it’s the monsters who do this”

Rich Fury/Getty Images for Fashion Nova

Cardi B issued a strongly-worded reminder Thursday that April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month and why everyone should care about the issue.

“Before April is over, don’t forget it’s sexual assault awareness month, no means no!” the “Up” rapper explained on Twitter. “It doesn’t matter what you wear, it doesn’t matter who you are, male or female. For anyone going through this, the shame is not yours to carry… it’s the monsters who do this.”

“Also parents we can’t forget our children. There are sick people everywhere, daycare, schools, you name it,” Cardi continued in a follow-up tweet, “Make sure you teach them from a early age, no one is to touch your private parts & never be afraid to tell mommy & daddy when someone makes you uncomfortable.”

The Grammy winner then continued the conversation on Instagram, sharing screenshots of her prior messages before continuing in the caption, “Bringing the awareness can be a key to help stopping it. Women, children, and even men should never have to feel like they should be silenced or ashamed for telling their story and holding sick a** people accountable.”

“We have to be more careful in protecting ourselves and our children by teaching them that there are no secrets when it comes to mommy and daddy,” she added. “When one person speaks up it helps others see they are not alone.”

