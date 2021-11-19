Cardi B teases what to expect when she hosts the AMAs this Sunday: “I’m giving you Belcalis!”

ABC/Jora Frantzis

Cardi B is gearing up for Sunday night’s American Music Awards and, to hype up her fans, she teased what to expect when she takes the stage as this year’s new host.

She tells ABC Audio her goal for the night is to make sure everyone has “a good time.”

“I don’t really care much about being inspirational,” she remarked, even though this is the first time she’s ever hosted an awards show. Instead, she wants to bring the “good vibes” because “I like to party!”

“I want to wake people up,” Cardi exclaimed, while clapping her hands before promising, “I’m giving you Belcalis,” which is her birth name.

Cardi didn’t appear all that nervous about the upcoming gig, either, but she did admit there are a few scenarios she wants to avoid. “I just don’t want to make a joke and it’s, like, crickets,” she said. “I don’t wanna stutter or say something mean or wrong, you know?”

Several big performances will rock the AMA stage and, when asked which acts she’s most excited to see, Cardi shared a laundry list of names, “I wanna see Silk Sonic. I wanna see BTS. I wanna see Megan [Thee Stallion]. I wanna see Chloe [Bailey]. I wanna see my friend, Bad Bunny…. I wanna see everybody!”

The “Up” rapper remained tight-lipped about what else we can expect from Sunday night’s show and only teased, “You gotta be tuned in to see!” (AUDIO IS ABC 1-ON-1)

The 2021 AMAs air Sunday, November 21 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

