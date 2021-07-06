Carson Daly officiated Gwen and Blake’s wedding; details on Gwen’s bridal looks

Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

More details are emerging on Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s wedding, which took place at Blake’s Oklahoma ranch on Saturday.

The Voice host Carson Daly revealed he officiated the ceremon — a fitting choice, given Gwen and Blake met on the set of The Voice back in 2014.

“It was incredible to be a part of such an important moment in their lives. The ceremony was a perfect blend of country and glamour, of course, just like Blake and Gwen,” Carson said on the Today show Tuesday.

Carson also divulged that Gwen wrote her own vows and Blake wrote a song for Gwen in place of vows, bringing everyone to tears. Carson shared photos on Instagram, writing, “Here comes the bride … so honored to get to marry two of my favorite people on earth. May God bless you guys in this new chapter of your lives. We love you!”

Gwen wore two custom Vera Wang gowns for her special day — one for the ceremony and one for the reception. According to People, the veil she wore for the ceremony was embroidered with her and Blake’s names, as well as the names of her three sons: Kingston, Zuma and Apollo.

The reception dress was adorned with two love birds symbolizing Gwen and Blake, and three birds representing her children. She paired both looks with stiletto cowboy boots.

Blake, meanwhile, mixed fancy with casual, pairing a tuxedo top with blue jeans on the bottom.

